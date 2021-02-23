PartsEye™ 2020 Year End Review

TAUNTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCo Services LLC is pleased to announce 2020 PartsEye™ accomplishments.

PartsEye™ technology manages retailer daily parts ordering using predictive data analysis ensuring best in industry parts & accessory availability where it counts...at the retailer.

2020 was thankfully another successful and exciting year for PartsEye™ with quite a list of memorable accomplishments even during what was a year like no other. Most notably, Hyundai Motor America chose PartsEye™ as the preferred inventory management system for their 800+ dealerships. Adding Hyundai to SmartCo's growing list of customers, both domestic and international, helped to achieve the following successes compared to 2019:

Managed over $1 billion of inventory representing a 28% increase

of inventory representing a 28% increase Processed over $3 billion of orders representing a 15% increase

of orders representing a 15% increase Processed over 16 million order lines representing a 13% increase

Over 1200 new dealers began using PartsEye™ representing a 36% increase

2020 was also a milestone year for SmartCo as the 15-year anniversary was celebrated in May and the company's 5000 th client was activated in July. The new PartsEye™ website was also launched to complete the already productive year.

Contact SmartCo to find out how PartsEye™ can help your dealership increase part number availability, improve "off the shelf" and retail order fill rates, reduce "lost sales" and provide significant time savings for parts personnel while improving customer satisfaction.

PartsEye ™ is the Retail Inventory Management solutions leader in the transportation sector with over 5,000 retailer implementations across the globe.

For more information please contact:SmartCo Services LLC200 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA 02780Toll Free USA & Canada: 877-880-0816 / Toll Free Mexico: 01 800 099 0598 info@partseye.com / v3.partseye.net / www.smartcoservices.com

