PARTS ID, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 10, 2021

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) ("PARTS iD" or "Company"), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, "CARiD.com," a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (May 10, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9129 (domestic) or (201) 493-6753 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until May 24, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13719455.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

