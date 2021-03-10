PARTS ID, Inc. To Present At DA Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) ("PARTS iD" or "Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, "CARiD.com," a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the Company is participating in the DA Davidson 4 th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

