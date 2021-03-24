PARTS ID, Inc. Announces Agreements To Expand Tire Installation Network To Over 12,000 Locations

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) ("PARTS iD" or "Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, "CARiD.com," a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today announced an end-to-end offering in its wheels & tires category. CARiD customers now have the option to book an appointment with a nearby tire installation location from its network, while buying the tires of their choice from CARiD.com.

To date there are 1,579 active locations for tire installation providing nationwide coverage to CARiD customers. CARiD plans to expand to more than 9,000 tire installation locations by the end of the year, with an additional 3,000 locations joining the network in 2022.

Nino Ciappina, Chief Executive Officer of PARTS iD, commented, "We have been focused on increasing our presence in the do-it-for-me segment of the automotive aftermarket industry and this initiative is a great step forward. With our purpose-built data architecture and differentiated technology, consumers are able to visit CARiD.com, research and choose from a wide variety of tires, and in the same transaction select a tire installation center near them to schedule an appointment. This initiative is one of many programs we are working on to advance CARiD.com's position as a one-stop shop and seamless solution for all car enthusiast needs."

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop shop for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005208/en/