Partnership Sets Up Long-Term Future Of GARDINER

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GARDINER, a leading commercial HVAC & building services company in Northern Ohio, today announced that President Todd Barnhart has taken an equity ownership position in the company in a recently-completed deal. The move is part of founder Bill Gardiner's broader long-term succession plan for the organization.

"We've spent the last several years focused on the years to come," said Mr. Gardiner. "It's been of the utmost importance to me and my family to position GARDINER and our associates for the long-term future. This partnership with Todd ensures that the company is in a position to carry on as the independent, entrepreneurial solutions provider that our clients have come to know and expect."

Barnhart, who has been with the company since 1996, assumed the role of President in August of 2017 shortly after GARDINER became the factory authorized representative in Northern Ohio for Daikin, the world's leading HVAC manufacturer. He views stepping into ownership and the role of chief executive for the company as a natural progression.

"I'm grateful and proud to not only be able to lead GARDINER into the future," Barnhart said. "But to have worked closely with the Gardiner family to create an ownership structure that allows the company to control our own destiny and really paves the way for our long-term future. GARDINER was built on a unique family culture that I grew up in and is important to me. Being in a position to help ensure that our culture and independent spirit carries on for generations is an honor."

In an industry where many businesses are increasingly branch offices of large corporations, GARDINER views its focus on Northern Ohio and ability to make long-term, local business decisions as a differentiator.

"Our mission is not changing," said Barnhart. "Being independent and our focus on investing in our people and supporting our clients is going to be something that continues. That's a lesson that Bill has taught us that we're not going to change moving forward. It's who we are."

Mr. Gardiner, who will maintain his involvement in the business, agrees. "As important as this step is, it's really just one step in a process that we've been working on for years to make sure that GARDINER is able to do what is best for our clients and for our 220+ associates long into the future," he said.

About GARDINERGARDINER is a full-service HVAC, energy services and professional building services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, engineers and contractors since 1962. More than 2,500 clients in Northern Ohio trust GARDINER to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, facilities planning, and project funding challenges. To learn more call 440-248-3400 or visit, www.whgardiner.com.

