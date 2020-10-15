MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff from Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) partnered with Rise Against Hunger ( https://www.riseagainsthunger.org/) as part of credit union volunteer activities around the state for CU Kind Day, launched by the Illinois Credit Union League.

More than 60 Illinois credit unions participated in CU Kind Day Oct. 12, a day of service designed to put the credit union motto of "people helping people" into action. The staff at PFCU packed boxes of food which created 10,000 meals to feed hungry kids across the globe!

"I am so proud of the PFCU team members that volunteered on CU Kind donating their time for such a great cause." Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of Partnership Financial Credit Union.

"In our second annual volunteer group outing, we prepared meals for those in need and enjoyed a team building experience. As an organization, PFCU is committed to giving back to our communities and encouraging our team members to do the same. We look forward to many more opportunities to help make a difference in the communities we serve!"

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston and Glenview. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, with origins dating back to the 1950s, joined together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri's long tenure of over 32 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-financial-credit-union-volunteers-for-cu-kind-day-301153671.html

SOURCE Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU)