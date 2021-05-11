Partners Capital Announces Expansion Of Office Of The CIO With Two Internal Appointments

LONDON and BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital , a leading global Outsourced Investment Office, announced that Suzanne Streeter and Alex Band will be succeeding Colin Pan as the firm's Global Co-Chief Investment Officers, effective 1 July.

Co-CIOs Streeter and Band are partners at the firm and were previously the Asset Class Heads of Private Equity and Public Equities, respectively. The firm will announce their successors shortly. Streeter and Band will join Chairman Stan Miranda, Head of Global Macro and Tactical Asset Allocation Kamran Moghadam, and Chief Executive Officer Arjun Raghavan in the Office of the CIO, which oversees the firm's overall investment strategy and policies.

Streeter and Band will work closely with Pan to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Pan had previously informed the Board of Directors that he will step down in August to pursue an entrepreneurial endeavor.

"Our Office of the CIO remains the key unit for investment strategy and oversight at Partners Capital and its evolution is critical in serving our growing global client base," said Raghavan. "After a rigorous evaluation process of assessing both internal and select external candidates, our Partner group and Board members concluded that Suzanne and Alex's combined experience and skillsets were ideally suited to the future demands of the CIO role. We firmly believe that together, they provide outstanding investment judgement, deep asset class knowledge and the team leadership necessary to continue driving strong levels of performance for our clients."

Streeter joined Partners Capital in 2015. She most recently served as Head of Private Equity and Real Estate, leading the global research team responsible for manager selection and relationship management. In her role as asset class head, she significantly deepened the firm's private markets capabilities, including a push into co-investments, venture capital and emerging managers. She joined Partners Capital from Babson Capital Management, the investment management arm of MassMutual, where she led Private Equity investments in North America, Europe and Latin America. Previously, she spent five years on the Private Equity team at the Yale Investments Office and 10 years in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Berkshire Capital, where she covered financial institutions and asset managers. Streeter holds a BA from Holy Cross and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

Band joined Partners Capital in 2013 and most recently served as Head of Public Equities where he covered long-only and long-short strategies and manager relationships. He has been responsible for several innovations in the public equities program, including a push into sector specialists across themes such as life sciences, expanding the firm's public markets co-investment strategies and turning around performance on the long-hold equities strategy. Prior to joining Partners Capital, he was a Vice President at Bain Capital in the global Private Equity group, overseeing investment due diligence, deal execution and portfolio management. Previously, Band was a Senior Associate Consultant at Bain & Company. He holds a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Since joining Partners Capital over six years ago, I have been consistently impressed with the deep bench of top-tier talent and the firm's meticulous approach to investing," said Streeter. "It is an honor to co-lead the Office of the CIO with Alex, a partner who epitomizes the ethos of the firm with his intellectual rigor and unmatched global investment expertise."

"I am thrilled to join Suzanne, a partner who I have the utmost respect and admiration for given her deep knowledge and experience within global private markets," said Band. "We are excited to work together as Co-CIOs to continue to enhance our investment program and drive superior levels of performance for our clients."

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, San Francisco and Paris, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 230 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets in excess of $40 billion. 1 Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com

