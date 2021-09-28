WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is proud to announce that Partner David C. Prather has been named Vice President to the Palm Beach Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) .

David joined the national organization in 2006 and currently serves on the Board of Directors.

Founded in 1958, the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) is a national association whose membership is comprised of prestigious plaintiff and defense lawyers as well as judges. It is considered one of the most distinguished affiliations for trial attorneys with exclusive membership limited to invitation only. All members must meet the highest standards of legal excellence and exhibit virtues of civility, integrity, and professionalism.

The organization and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the rights of civil jury trials provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Despite having over 2,000 practicing attorneys in Palm Beach County, the local chapter is comprised of only 91 members of the legal community. The chapter's activities support the mission of ABOTA through educational programs, judicial events honoring local, state, and federal judges, juror education and recognition, and in awarding local scholarships.

David's leadership role in ABOTA adds to his notable honors and recognitions in the legal field, such as being selected as 2021 "Lawyer of the Year," by the Best Lawyers in America , Top 100: 2021 Miami Super Lawyer, Top 100: 2021 Florida Super Lawyer, and 2021 Florida Trend's Legal Elite.

About David C. Prather, Florida Personal Injury Attorney David C. Prather is a partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has been a board-certified lawyer for more than 16 years, practicing in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and auto negligence litigation. He has dedicated his career to representing injured victims and their families in high-stakes cases and is recognized by his peers for his ability to obtain significant recoveries.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-RubinThe attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin , a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients. Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com .

