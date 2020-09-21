Partner Communications Announces Receiving A Lawsuit And A Motion For The Recognition Of This Lawsuit As A Class Action

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received a lawsuit and a motion for the recognition of this lawsuit as a class action, filed...

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received a lawsuit and a motion for the recognition of this lawsuit as a class action, filed against Partner in the Central District Court on September 15, 2020.

In the motion it was allegedly claimed that the Company sent advertisement messages in violation of the law.

The total amount claimed against the Company, if the lawsuit filed against it is recognized as a class action, was not stated by the applicants, (however it was noted that it is estimated at over NIS 2.5 million) and the total personal amount was estimated at NIS 200 per message.

Partner is reviewing and assessing the lawsuit and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuit or the range of potential exposure, if any.

