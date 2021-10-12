Parsons Plays Key Role In Advancing Environmental Study For New Ohio River Crossing

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Parsons Corporation Report, together with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), today announced the completion of the environmental study for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Parsons has supported the study since the project's inception in 2017, and this milestone will allow construction to begin in the spring of 2022.

"This new crossing will be a critical link in the National I-69 corridor, completing the connection between I-69 and I-60 to allow easier passage across the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky," said Mark Fialkowski, president, mobility solutions for Parsons. "This project is one more example of Parsons' commitment to applying our bridge and project delivery expertise to help improve mobility and safety for Indiana, Kentucky, and across the U.S."

The final steps of the environmental study included the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and Record of Decision (ROD), as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for large, federally funded projects. The project includes a four-lane all-electronic tolled I-69 bridge and 11.2 miles of new interstate. The selected alternative will retain the existing US-41 bridge for local traffic and include 2.8 miles of upgrades to US-41.

"I am proud of the efforts of the Parsons' team in working with INDOT and KYTC to develop and screen alternatives to ensure an environmentally friendly and compliant project," said Steve Nicaise, vice president and project manager for Parsons. "We look forward to helping put these plans into action."

The project is divided into two sections, with I-69 ORX Section 1 focused on improvements in Henderson, Kentucky between KY-425 to US-60. KYTC is overseeing Section 1, with construction expected to begin in early 2022 and continue through 2025.

Section 2 is a bistate effort for Indiana and Kentucky that will complete the new river crossing for I-69 from US-60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville, Indiana. Design on Section 2 is expected to begin in 2025, followed by construction.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, with a portfolio that includes more than 4,500 crossings across the world, including landmark bridges that carry pedestrians, roads, railways, and pipelines. Our bridge experts have more than 70 years of expertise in applying innovative solutions to bridge projects large and small, including the recently completed $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project in Louisville, Kentucky and Clark County, Indiana which we led for both states through all phases of development, helping overcome challenges to move our customers safely over any obstacle.

