Parsons' Leadership Recognized For Investor Relations Excellence

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Parsons Corporation Report announced today that the company's Investor Relations (IR) organization was recognized for excellence as part of Institutional Investor's 2022 All-America Executive Team annual survey.

Parsons' Investor Relations team was ranked second in the Mid-Cap Aerospace and Defense Electronics rankings. The company's IR organization is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Carey Smith, Chief Financial Officer George Ball, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Dave Spille. The program also garnered recognition in the Analyst Day, Best ESG, Best IR Program, Best IR Professional, and Crisis Management-COVID-19 rankings.

"We are honored by this recognition and believe it is a testament to the dedication of our entire team's tireless efforts to successfully communicate the Parsons' story," said Smith. "These rankings reflect our commitment to transparent and ongoing engagement with the investor community."

Institutional Investor is a leading international business to business publisher, focused primarily on international finance. To select the members of the 2022 All-America Executive Team, the organization surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions, with over 3,040 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 400 sell-side researchers providing feedback.

