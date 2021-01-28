Parsons Included In Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Report was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) today for active support and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (LGBTQ+) community. The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and reports on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The 2021 CEI results show how 1,142 U.S. based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces around the world.

"At Parsons, our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of our company's core values. We are committed to creating an environment where our employees feel welcomed and encouraged to provide their perspectives," said Debra Fiori, Parsons chief people officer. "Our diversity of thought and personal uniqueness drive our collective strength, resulting in innovative solutions that solve our customer's challenges and reinforce our commitment to deliver a better world."

Parsons is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and continually works to achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion through its Inclusion and Diversity Council. The company is committed to honoring each employee's unique voice and empowering them to be their authentic selves at work.

Read more about Parsons' core value of diversity at https://www.parsons.com/careers/company-culture/

Parsons (PSN) - Get Report is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:Bryce McDevitt +1 703.851.4425 Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact: Dave Spille+ 1 571.655.8264 Dave.Spille@parsons.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-included-in-human-rights-campaign-corporate-equality-index-301217322.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation