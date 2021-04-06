Parsons' GreenFish™ Unlocks The All-Domain Battlespace

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QRC® Technologies, a Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Report subsidiary, is proud to launch the latest solution to unlock the digital battlespace for the U.S. Department of Defense and global allies. GreenFish™ is a small form factor spectrum awareness offering that exposes hidden insights from radio frequency (RF) spectrum observations through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital signal processing techniques.

This technology enables the discovery of both known and unknown signals across the operational battlespace, increasing the force's decision advantage. GreenFish uses machine learning to associate patterns in the electromagnetic spectrum allowing for user-defined signal tagging. The product supports online learning and knowledge-sharing capabilities between connected units, facilitating a system of sensors approach to combat operations.

"The moment GreenFish enters the battlespace, it commences fully autonomous detection and measurement of high-speed-high-pulse count signals providing full insights into the complete digital environment," said Mark Coleman, vice president and general manager of QRC® Technologies. "GreenFish accelerates the warfighter's decision-making processes and increases actionable intelligence and mission success by extracting data, pairing it with a swarm of graphics processing units, and using intelligent agents to assemble the fragments needed for rapid mission success."

As the system learns how to detect new signals, the learned detection capabilities are quickly transferred between systems by minimal data transfer, ensuring consistent spectrum awareness across a larger area of combat operations. The artificial intelligence components extend the capabilities of the mission operator.

GreenFish provides a radio frequency layer to common operating pictures for web-sharable visualizations through open architecture and web-based communications standards. The solution includes AI-based signal processing, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) impact; transferable knowledge base; continuous spectrum sampling and learning; agile emitter detection; known and unknown signal discovery; alerts to specific signals or signatures; and a 3D spectrogram viewer.

A single GreenFish can function as a force protection, signals collection, and lightweight electronic warfare system based on configuration.

Learn more about Parsons innovative products that advance the warfighter's missions by visiting: https://www.parsons.com/products/

About Parsons

Parsons (PSN) - Get Report is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Media Contact: Bryce McDevitt+ 1 703.851.4425 bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact: Dave Spille+ 1 571.655.8264 dave.spille@parsons.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-greenfish-unlocks-the-all-domain-battlespace-301262714.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation