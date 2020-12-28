CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Report announced today that the company has been selected to provide bridge expertise on numerous projects in Illinois, Iowa and Michigan, totaling more than $16 million in contract value. The wins include preliminary design and engineering for a major river crossing and multiple long span bridge projects.

"Our more than 70 years of experience in accelerated bridge design and delivery has allowed us to tackle tough challenges on some of the largest, most complex bridge projects in the world," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, Mobility Solutions at Parsons. "We're excited to continue designing and maintaining the bridges that help connect our communities, and create a safer world."

The strategic wins comprise planning and design, LED lighting, bridge deck studies, as well as repeat work on several key bridges, including Michigan's Mackinac Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in North America that was designed by Parsons in the 1950's.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge expertise, visit Parsons.com/bridge/.

Parsons (PSN) - Get Report is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact: Bernadette Miller+1 980.253.9781 Bernadette.Miller@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact: Dave Spille+ 1 571.655.8264 Dave.Spille@parsons.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-continues-bridge-legacy-with-strategic-midwestern-wins-301198423.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation