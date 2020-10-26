Parks Associates: Twelfth Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging The Consumer Addresses Smart Home And Residential Energy Solutions

20% of US broadband households report increased interest in smart home solutions to manage energy usage, costs, and comfort due to COVID-19 pandemic

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics for the 12 th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, with multiple virtual sessions and networking opportunities taking place February 23-24, April 28, August 18, and October 27. New research from the firm finds that 20% of US broadband households report that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased their interest in smart home solutions that would manage their energy usage, costs, and comfort.

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the expanding market for the smart home in the residential energy ecosystem and the role of energy solutions within the Internet of Things, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.

"COVID-19 has forced people to refocus on the home and household expenses—one in five US broadband households indicate the experience of COVID-19 has increased their interest in smart home solutions that manage their energy usage, cost, and comfort," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "At Smart Energy Summit, we will examine new strategies and partnership opportunities to engage consumers in energy management programs, as well as the challenges and opportunities in expanding adoption of smart energy solutions to the majority of consumers."

The agenda for the Smart Energy Summit features visionary speakers, interactive panel discussions, and research analyst presentations. The first confirmed visionary speaker is Emilie Tullis, VP of Product & General Manager, Demand Management Solutions, Uplight.

Topics:

Partnerships and Tech Advancements

Shifting Customer Behavior: Energy Efficiency and Demand Response

MDUs: Leveraging Proptech for Smart Energy Management

DERMS: Solar, Storage and Microgrids

Next Stages of the EV Evolution

Consumer Engagement

Home Services: Rethinking Utility Revenue Models

Community Choice Aggregation (CCAs) and the Future of Community Solar

Energy Management Platforms: Accelerating Growth

Impact of COVID-19: Consumer Behavior and Energy Management

At Smart Energy Summit, industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in virtual panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement. The firm is currently accepting speaker submissions to participate.

To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey.ulpino@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit will host virtual sessions on February 23-24, April 28, August 18, and October 27 in 2021. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy21. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2021.com.

Contact:Rosey UlpinoParks Associates972.996.0202 257571@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-twelfth-annual-smart-energy-summit-engaging-the-consumer-addresses-smart-home-and-residential-energy-solutions-301159539.html

SOURCE Parks Associates