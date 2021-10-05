ParkMobile Welcomes Two Technology Vice Presidents

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, announced today the hirings of Kara Womack as VP of Product and Chris Henderson as VP of Mobile and Web Engineering. Combined, they have over 30 years of experience in the technology industry.

Womack comes to ParkMobile with over 20 years of experience in product strategy, design, and management. Most recently, she was the Senior Director of Web Strategy and Experience for UserTesting where she helped develop and implement a new monetization strategy, drove customer acquisition strategy and conversion rate optimization for the corporate website, and led product growth initiatives for the company. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at Cox Enterprises, leading product and design teams for Cox Radio and Cox Media Group before transitioning to lead the Autotrader product team. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama Huntsville.

Prior to ParkMobile, Henderson worked for Wunderman Thompson Apps, where he led the engineering team as the Engineering Staff Director for 10+ mobile and OTT apps. He helped build the agency's first in-house React Native, Roku, and Web development teams. Throughout his career, Henderson has held various development and strategy roles in the tech field, including iOS Platform Lead, Mobile Architect, and Technical Account Manager. Henderson holds a bachelor's degree in Computational Media from Georgia Institution of Technology.

These hires come at the end of a strong Q3 for ParkMobile as they continue to break company records after a slower 2020 due to COVID. ParkMobile is currently up almost 300% versus 2020, as cities re-open across the country and in-person events return. They also hit the 27 million user milestone in August and added over 100 new locations so far in 2021, including Auburn, AL, Dover, DE, Arcata, CA, and Leavenworth, WA, all in Q3.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Henderson and Kara Womack to our growing team," says Chris Huff, Chief Technology Officer for ParkMobile. "We are committed to delivering amazing products, and their vast experiences in product design, development, and strategy make them integral additions to our company."

"I'm thrilled to join ParkMobile and look forward to contributing my skills and experience to drive even more growth for our business in the future," adds Womack.

"I am excited to rejoin former teammates at ParkMobile and I look forward to the challenges offered by a global product company," says Henderson.

About ParkMobileParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Media Contact: Mark Lister-SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-welcomes-two-technology-vice-presidents-301392193.html

SOURCE ParkMobile