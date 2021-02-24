ParkMobile Launches New Feature Enabling Users To Pay Highway Tolls

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking and mobility company in North America, announced today a new feature that will enable people to pay for highway tolls through their ParkMobile account. This further extends the use of ParkMobile beyond parking and charging into broader transportation and mobility services.

ParkMobile users can sign up for this new tolling feature here: https://parkmobile.io/tolls/. Once the account has been validated and approved, the user will receive a notification that their account is ready to be used to pay for highway tolls. When driving on a toll road, the user can simply go through the express lanes utilizing license plate recognition cameras, and their ParkMobile account will automatically be charged. The user will then receive an email receipt with the full transaction details for their records.

ParkMobile will be immediately available for payments on major toll roads in eleven states, including Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. A full list of tolling authorities that accept ParkMobile and other frequently asked questions can be found here. The company plans to add availability at more toll roads in the coming months.

"Adding tolling to our suite of services is the natural evolution in ParkMobile's mission to provide smart mobility to every driver everywhere," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "With over 21 million drivers already using ParkMobile for their daily parking needs, we are now enabling them to seamlessly pay for tolls without having to download another app, registering for another service, or attaching a physical transponder to their vehicle."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, jeff.perkins@parkmobile.io

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-launches-new-feature-enabling-users-to-pay-highway-tolls-301234121.html

SOURCE ParkMobile