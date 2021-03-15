ParkMobile Expands Presence In Memphis, Tennessee, Offering More Contactless Payments Locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with the City of Memphis, TN, and Premium Parking to provide mobile parking payments on several city blocks throughout the Edge and Downtown districts. This pilot program has been initiated to help promote turnover of prime parking spaces for local businesses while offering drivers a safe and convenient way to pay. Premium Parking has the largest existing userbase in Memphis. This partnership will bring optimum awareness to the project.

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 22 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

The launch of this pilot program expands ParkMobile's footprint in Memphis, where the app is already available at many off-street locations run by private operators. Parkmobile has over 300,000 users of the app in Tennessee and can be used to pay for parking in cities like Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Beyond the state, the app is widely available in many large Southeast cities like Atlanta, Birmingham, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Charlotte.

"The City of Memphis is excited to partner with ParkMobile, Premium Parking, and the Downtown Memphis Commission to pilot this innovative mobile-only program," says Randall Tatum, Administrator/City Traffic Engineer. "We are providing a safe and convenient way for our residents and visitors to pay for parking while ensuring that spaces will be available for customers looking to support our local businesses."

"Many of the most innovative cities across the country are starting to remove meters and going mobile-only for parking payments," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We applaud the City of Memphis for taking this approach and look forward to a successful pilot program."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

