Parkland Advances U.S. Growth Strategy With Acquisition Of Sevier Valley Oil Company, Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or "the Company") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Sevier Valley Oil Company, Inc. and its related companies (collectively, "SVO").

Based in Richfield, Utah, SVO is a well-established retail and commercial fuel business with annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 350 million litres. SVO's primary operations are in Southwestern Utah along with a presence in Northern Utah and Colorado. The acquisition of SVO adds seven company retail locations and over 20 retail dealers in addition to robust diesel and lubricant distribution capabilities.

"We continue to expand our U.S. footprint and execute on our growth strategy," said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. "This acquisition meaningfully expands our retail presence in rapidly growing Southern Utah and presents a fantastic opportunity to leverage our North American On the Run convenience store brand, enhance our customer proposition and drive incremental value."

"The acquisition strongly complements our existing Rockies Regional Operating Center and positions us for further organic and acquisition growth in neighboring Nevada and Arizona," added Haugh. "We are delighted to welcome Garrett Ekker and the SVO team to Parkland and look forward to the continued growth of our USA business."

This acquisition is at valuation metrics consistent with Parkland's prior U.S. transactions and will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity. SVO's annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 350 million litres is based on the trailing-twelve-month period ending July 2020 and contains a mix of retail, wholesale and commercial volume consistent with our existing USA segment.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of SVO and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, including potential organic growth and acquisition opportunities and the anticipated funding of the acquisition.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, failure to complete this acquisition; failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the acquisition; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 and in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 dated March 5, 2020 and in the interim MD&A for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 dated November 3, 2020, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

About ParklandParkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information Investor InquiriesBrad MonacoDirector, Capital Markets587-997-1447Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media InquiriesLeroy McKinnonSenior Specialist, Corporate Communications403-567-2573Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca