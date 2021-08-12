Parkit Announces Acquisition Of Neighbouring Industrial Property In Toronto, Ontario For $3.6 Million And Completion Of Continuance To Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. (" Parkit" or the " Company") (TSXV:PKT), is pleased to announce the proposed purchase of a neighbouring industrial real estate asset and that it has filed its articles of continuance to continue Parkit out of the Province of British Columbia and into the Province of Ontario under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Continuance").

Industrial Real Estate Acquisition Parkit has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the " Purchase Agreement"), with a private company (" Vendor"), pursuant to which Parkit has agreed to acquire 720 Tapscott Rd, Toronto, Ontario (the " Property") for an aggregate purchase price of $3,600,000, subject to customary adjustments (the " Proposed Acquisition"). The Vendor is not a related party to Parkit and the Proposed Acquisition constitutes an arm's length transaction for the purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV") policies. It is anticipated that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed in Q3.

Property and Expansion720 Tapscott Rd complements Parkit's existing platform as it neighbours two of the Company's properties, 5600 and 5610 Finch Ave East. After closing the Proposed Acquisition, Parkit will own a contiguous 14 acre parcel of land. The Company plans to augment its expansion of 5610 Finch Ave East by adding an additional 60,000+ square feet of rentable industrial space on 5610 Finch Ave East and 720 Tapscott Rd. Upon completion, the total rentable industrial space on these two properties will be at least 175,000 square feet.

Post closing of the Proposed Acquisition and completion of the planned expansions, Parkit will own over 300,000 square feet of industrial space on 14 acres of land on the combined 5600, 5610 Finch Ave East and 720 Tapscott Rd properties.

Steven Scott, Chairman, states, "The Tapscott Rd acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to acquire high-quality industrial properties in the Greater Toronto Area. The property provides a valuable expansion opportunity and optionality in the future."

Purchase Price and Payment The purchase of the Property for $3,600,000, subject to standard adjustments, will be satisfied through the issuance of $100,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company and $3,500,000 from funds on hand. The common shares issued in connection with the Proposed Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance.

Conditions Precedent to the AcquisitionsThe closing of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, completion of satisfactory due diligence, satisfactory environmental site assessment reports and acceptance of the TSXV.

Continuance to OntarioThe Continuance to Ontario became effective on July 9, 2021. The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of Parkit at the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2021.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Continuance.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ (" GTA+"), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSXV (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Steven Scott, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Carey Chow:

Investor Relations Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

