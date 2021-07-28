Parking Near Airports Launches Booking Platform To Reserve Secure Off-Airport Parking

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkingNearAirports.io has announced the launch of its new off-airport parking digital booking platform that offers customers great prices on airport car parking and bundles hotel and parking packages.

ParkingNearAirports.io offers travelers online reservations for parking just outside airports that are convenient and affordable. Its experienced team is dedicated to providing travelers parking options at over 100 airports in the U.S. and Canada. The platform allows customers to search and compare parking rates at up to 70 percent savings compared to the cost of onsite parking at all major airports.

Being nearby doesn't always mean convenience when it comes to airport parking. Being in a terminal parking lot isn't convenient at all. Travelers must find a spot in a crowded lot, carrying luggage all the way through the parking lot, and pay expensive fees without great service. Off-airport lots provide great service. The platform helps to look for lots that offer free shuttle, luggage assistance and 24-hour security for peace of mind.

With ParkingNearAirports.io, it takes just a few clicks to reserve a parking spot. Customers receive a booking confirmation and a guaranteed parking spot upon arrival at the off-airport lot. The booking platform helps customers locate the most convenient lots to the airport. Cancellations are easy if plans change with hassle-free, refundable cancellations.

"Most onsite parking lots around the country are expensive. They usually cost around $30 per day, and sometimes it can cost more. Just like Chicago O'Hare Airport, which charges at least $60 per day to passengers who want to use their parking services," said a spokesperson for ParkingNearAirports.io. "But nowadays, you can find a wide range of affordable parking options outside the airports. These off-airport parking services are very convenient, usually located a couple of miles away from the terminal."

Off-airport parking lots usually provide free shuttles to and from the airport for customers, removing any worry about traveling to and from the airport or getting stuck in traffic on the way to the airport during peak times. Arrive on time for flights and receive significant savings from on-airport parking.

ParkingNearAirports.io also offers services for top cruise ports in Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Texas.

