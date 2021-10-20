Parker To Webcast Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On October 27 At 9:00 A.m. Eastern

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held virtually on...

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) - Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation Report, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The live webcast of the annual meeting will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PH2021 or by visiting Parker's investor website at www.phstock.com . The webcast will be archived on www.phstock.com for one year.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

