Parker Scheduled To Present At Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference On November 9 At 3:10 P.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) - Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation Report, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference, to be held virtually on November 9, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Contact:Media -Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding216/896-3258aidan.gormley@parker.comFinancial Analysts -Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance216/896-2265rjdavenport@parker.com