Park Place Technologies Acquires Curvature, Inc. To Become Largest Global Provider Of Third-Party Data Center Maintenance

- Brings together largest team of field service engineers on the ground with an inventory of more than 1.15 million spare parts in 2400+ stocking locations

- Creates a new tier of TPM, a compelling option versus the OEM

CLEVELAND and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, today announced the acquisition of Curvature, Inc., an IT support, products, and services company. The transaction ensures business continuity and growth opportunities for Curvature customers.

" Park Place and Curvature were both pioneers in this industry," said Chris Adams, Park Place president and CEO. "With the addition of Curvature, our infrastructure support and services offerings are stronger, smarter and further reaching than ever before. In an environment where infrastructures rarely rely on equipment from a single supplier, and where budgets and resources are tighter than ever before, we have created a new tier of TPM (third-party maintenance) that positions us as a more compelling option versus the OEM."

The acquisition of Curvature:

assembles the largest team of field service engineers on the ground in the industry

triples the spare parts inventory with more than 1.15 million parts now available in 2400+ stocking locations

supports Park Place's continuous global expansion plans with four new international markets: Denmark , Australia , Thailand , and Japan

continuous global expansion plans with four new international markets: , , , and creates a new tier of TPM covering multiple OEM environments with the most resources globally for faster and cost-effective data center support.

" Park Place and Curvature have been leaders in building the third-party maintenance market for more than 30 years. They are a natural fit with very complementary market positions. Park Place's experience and scale are well-suited to complete this acquisition successfully," said Dan Stone, Interim CEO of Curvature. "This is a win for our team and for our customers, allowing us to continue our focus on exceptional customer service, while providing a wider range of new solutions to meet our customers' needs today and in the future."

The acquisition provides new opportunities to introduce Curvature's customers to Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO), a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. In 2020, Park Place introduced and developed DMSO in response to customers' needs to maximize uptime, create cost efficiencies, enable greater infrastructure control and visibility, and enhance asset performance.

"The TPM market has remained strong and continues to see demand given the need for remote services during what's become a protracted pandemic environment," said Rob Brothers, program vice president for IDC's data center and support services. "With this merger, customers can expect expanded coverage in both geography and equipment, as well as access to more parts locations, call centers, and engineering talent."

Learn more about the transaction in the video news release https://parkplacetech.wistia.com/medias/15vjq2e2s1.

About Park Place TechnologiesPark Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Our network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category - Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) - a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

