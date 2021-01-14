Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call On February 26, 2021

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - Get Report ("Park") today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and outlook for 2021.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park's website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:Ian WeissmanSenior Vice President, Corporate Strategy571-302-5591 iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com