Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Publication Of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - Get Report ("Park") today announced that it has published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility report (the "Report"), detailing Park's ESG commitment to its stakeholders. The Report can be found on the Responsibility page of Park's website at https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com/responsibility.

"I am proud to publish our latest corporate responsibility report for our stakeholders," said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. "Despite an unprecedented year for all, Park remains steadfast in our commitment to corporate responsibility, which is more important than ever in today's volatile environment. From establishing our Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee to formalizing our Park Green Committee, I am excited about our evolution in the ESG world as we head into the fifth year as a public company."

The Report, which is Park's third annual corporate responsibility report, includes performance data for the 2019 fiscal year, unless otherwise noted. The Report also includes an updated Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index, Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures and alignment with select UN Sustainable Development Goals. Additional information related to Park's ESG policies, initiatives and performance can be found on Park's website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

