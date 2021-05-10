Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) - Get Report, the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter after the Market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company's results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:Date: Monday, May 17 thTime: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)TOLL-FREE 1-877-300-8521TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6026Conference ID: 10156464

Replay Dial-In Numbers:TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671From: 5/17/21 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern TimeTo: 6/17/21 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern TimeReplay Pin Number: 10156464

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) - Get Report, the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies.

