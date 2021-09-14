Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment Of Mark Edwards As Director Of Sales

NEWTON, Kan., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Mark Edwards as Director of Sales. Mr. Edwards will report to Mark A. Esquivel, Park's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Edwards served as Global Key Account Manager - Epoxy, Composites and Fiber Sizing at Sun Chemical Company from 2015 - 2021. In previous positions, Mr. Edwards served as Sales Manager at CASS Polymers, Inc., as Account Executive at Magnolia Advanced Materials Inc., as Director of Business Development at Hitco Carbon Composites Inc., as Business Development Manager at Amtech, LLC and as Territory Manager at Huntsman Corporation. Mr. Edwards received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University and a Masters of Material Science Degree from the University of Kansas.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

