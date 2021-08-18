Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment Of Amy L. Kornahrens As General Counsel

NEWTON, Kan., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Amy L. Kornahrens as General Counsel of the Company. Ms. Kornahrens will report to Mark A. Esquivel, Park's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Kornahrens has been a Consultant to Koch Industries, Inc. in Wichita, KS since 2019. From 2008 to 2017, she was Chief Counsel-Pipelines at Koch Industries. From 2005 to 2008, she was a General Law Attorney at Colonial Pipeline Company in Alpharetta, GA. From 2001 to 2005, she was Senior Attorney at The Williams Companies, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. From 1998 to 2001, she was an Associate Attorney at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP in Washington DC, and from 1997 to 1998, she was an Associate Attorney at Miller, Balis & O'Neil, P.C. in Washington DC. Ms. Kornahrens received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in Energy and Environment from Tulane Law School.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

