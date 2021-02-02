Parity.org Launches ParityINDEX To Help Companies Measure And Improve Gender And Racial Balance Across Their Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.org, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender and racial representation gaps in leadership, launched the ParityINDEX ®, a diversity, equity and inclusion tool for companies to measure and improve the gender and racial balance across their workforce.

The ParityINDEX gives companies a private dashboard with insights into areas like pay equity and the employment cycle by gender and race. Leadership can receive daily updates about their workforce by connecting their Human Resource Information System (HRIS) to the ParityINDEX. This allows diversity and HR leaders to see up-to-date results without investing a significant amount of time into reporting.

By using the ParityINDEX, companies can pinpoint problem areas, measure progress over time, and even see the impact of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic on their workforce in real time. Participating companies also receive a ParityINDEX score, which they can use to benchmark their progress against others in their industry.

"Many companies are on a journey to be more intentional about their hiring and employment practices, but they find the data are hard to sift through," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "With the ParityINDEX, we want to provide CHROs and Chief Diversity Officers with a tool that can help them find hidden patterns and create a more equal work environment."

Parity.org was created in 2017 to close the gender and racial gap in business, particularly at the top, where the gap is widest. The ParityPledge asks companies to commit to interview at least one qualified woman and person of color for each open leadership role, VP and higher, including the C-suite and the board. Nearly 500 companies have signed the ParityPledge to date, ensuring more equal opportunities for women and people of color.

Stickney continued, "We were inspired to create the ParityINDEX after hearing that many companies that signed the ParityPledge weren't sure how to measure their success. Working with inequality experts, we considered what insights would be most useful for HR and diversity officers and developed the ParityINDEX to help them address their gender and racial balance, not just in leadership, but throughout the organization."

The ParityINDEX is a product of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. The ParityINDEX is being released to the first ten companies in each industry for free. To claim your free spot, or for more information on the ParityINDEX, visit www.Parity.org/parityindex .

