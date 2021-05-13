Pareteum To Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On May 17, 2021

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (OTC Pink Open Market: TEUM), a global cloud Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company, will report full year 2020 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021, after the U.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (OTC Pink Open Market: TEUM), a global cloud Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company, will report full year 2020 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close. Pareteum will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.pareteum.com. Alternatively, participants may dial 877-545-0523 (toll free) or 973-528-0016 (international) and provide participant passcode 714005. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Pareteum Corporation Pareteum is a global provider of Communications Platform as a Service solutions (CPaaS) with operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early-stage innovators, developers, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information, please visit www.pareteum.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:Investor Relations +1 (646) 975-0400 Investor.relations@pareteum.com

Media Inquiries: Press@pareteum.com

