PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Best Skin Care For Kids 2021

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report PARENTS released this year's Best Skin Care for Kids, a selection of the 30 most gentle and effective products. The list comprises everyday creams, bath and hair, skin repair, diaper-area treatment, outdoor skin care, and hand care. PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is available on Parents.com/Skincare and in the July issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"With summer around the corner, it is imperative to protect your skin from head-to-toe," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our team at PARENTS compiled the top products that are safe for kids just in time for the warmer months ahead."

PARENTS experts thoroughly tested nearly 300 formulas of parent recommendations, brand best-sellers, and new releases for skin and hair with 55 families. A total of 30 products that are all dye-, paraben-, and oxybenzone-free and approved by PARENTS advisor and dermatologist Jody Alpert Levine, M.D., made PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/Skincare.

EVERY DAY CREAMS

Best Cream: Tubby Todd Bath Co Dream Cream Best Multiuse Balm: Baby Bum Natural Monoi Coconut Balm Best Daily Lotion: Bella B Silk & Honey Daily Moisturizing Lotion Best Eczema Fighter: Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream *Fragrance-free Best Baby Lotion: Baby Magic Gentle Baby Lotion

BATH AND HAIR

Best 2-in-1 for Babies: Johnson's CottonTouch Newborn Wash & Shampoo Best 3-in-1 for Kids: Suave Kids 3 in 1 Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash With 100% Natural Lavender Best Skin Tool for Babies: Fridababy DermaFrida The SkinSoother Best Wash for Eczema: Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel *Fragrance-free Best Bubble Bath: Alaf­ia Kids Bubble Bath - Lemon Lavender. Best Detangling Spray: Tots by Babyganics Detangling Spray Best Cradle Cap Shampoo: Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash *Fragrance-free Best Black Hair Care: Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Squeaky Clean Moroccan Shampoo; Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Knots Out Moroccan Conditioner; Tip-to-Top Green Detangling Brush

SKIN REPAIR

Best for Those Itchy Areas: EmBeba Don't Be Rash Diaper Balm + Skin Protectant*Fragrance-free Best Baby Face Balm: Earth Mama Organic Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm Best Moisture Stick: Pipette Balm Stick *Fragrance-free Best Lip Care: Evereden Baby Lip Balm

DIAPER-AREA TREATMENTS

Best Diaper Creams: Made Of Organic Diaper Rash Cream; Badger Zinc Oxide Diaper Cream Best Diaper Spray: Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray *Fragrance-free

OUTDOOR SKINCARE

Best Sunscreen Spray: Banana Boat Kids Mineral Enriched SPF 50+ Best Big Wipes: WaterWipes XL Bathing Wipes Best Bug Spray: Green Goo Bugs Be Gone Best Baby Wipes: Hello Bello Plant-Based Baby Wipes *Fragrance-free Best Sunscreen Lotion: CeraVe Baby Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 45 *Fragrance-free

HAND CARE

Best Hand Soap: Baby Dove Care & Protect Hypoallergenic Foaming Hand Wash *Fragrance-free Best Scented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Earth Mama Organics Lavender Hand Sanitizer Best Unscented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Murphy's Naturals Hand Sanitizer *Fragrance-free

