PARENTS Names Best Apps For Kids In 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Meredith Corporation Report PARENTS released this year's list of Best Apps for Kids, a selection of 24 winners considered top learning apps of 2021. The list is available on parents.com/bestapps and in the November issue of PARENTS, available now.

"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.

For the second annual list of the Best Apps for Kids, PARENTS editors tapped teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers, and parents for their app picks that were deemed educational and engaging. A total of 24 winners were named based on the following criteria: ad-free, clear cleaning goals, and no in-app purchase offers for power-ups or characters.

The complete PARENTS' list of The Best Apps for Kids is listed below by category and on parents.com/bestapps.

GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE Best for Animal Learning: Peekaboo Barn Best for Marine Life : MarcoPolo Ocean Best for Nature: Seek by iNaturalist Best for U.S. Geography: Stack the States Best for World Geography: Barefoot World Atlas

STEM LEARNING Best for Coding: ScratchJr Best for Engineering: Play and Learn Engineering Best for Math: Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers Best for Music: Mazaam - The Musical Genius

READING AND WRITING Best for Creative Writing: Write About This Best for E-Books: Epic - Kids' Books & Reading Best for Penmanship: Writing Wizard Best for Phonics: Teach Your Monster to Read Best for Reading Aloud: Read Along by Google

PUZZLES Best for Coding Puzzles: Thinkrolls Play & Code Best for Crossword Puzzles: Montessori Crosswords Best for Logic Puzzles: Winky Think Logic Puzzles Best for Shape Puzzles: Busy Shapes

SOCIAL SKILLS Best for Social-Emotional Games: PBS Kids Games Best for Social-Emotional Learning: Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings Best for Videos: BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week

GENERAL LEARNINGBYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney Hopster Khan Academy Kids

