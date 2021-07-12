Parents Are Urged To Catch Kids Up On Immunizations Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Push

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's 8th largest school district gears up for thousands of students to take their seats for the upcoming school year, the Back to School Coalition of Hillsborough County is offering children new to...

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's 8th largest school district gears up for thousands of students to take their seats for the upcoming school year, the Back to School Coalition of Hillsborough County is offering children new to Hillsborough County schools required school physicals, routine immunizations, and shot records update on Florida's DH 680 form for those students coming from other states or countries.

Amid Biden's Administration urgency to get students vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, students are still required to get their routine immunizations to attend a Hillsborough County Public or Charter school, unless they qualify for an exemption.

Tina Young, executive director of Project LINK and chair of the Back-to-School Coalition of Hillsborough County states, "We are concerned this year that many parents may further delay getting their child(ren) routine immunization, while being encouraged to get their child(ren) vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine." She further states, "Although the CDC endorsed children getting both routine immunizations and Covid-19 Vaccine at the same time, we are experiencing lower registration rates due to fear and lack of understanding about the vaccines."

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend every child continues to receive recommended immunizations to help make sure children stay healthy and are protected. Routine Immunizations protect children and adolescents against whooping cough, measles, mumps, Tetanus, hepatitis A & B, chicken pox, among other extremely contagious diseases.

Dr. Maria Russ, supervisor of school health services states, "There is a growing concern over the number of parents choosing not to vaccinate their child or adolescent." She further states, "Vaccines have been one of the most cost-effective methods to prevent sequelae from a vaccine preventable disease and/or or death. The spread of communicable diseases is a serious public health threat."

Appointments are limited. Hillsborough County residents are encouraged to visit the Back-2-School health clinic website at www.backtoschoolhealthclinic.org for dates, locations, and to register child(ren) for this no cost service. Pre-registration is required.

The Back-2-School Health Clinics are made possible by Project LINK, Florida Blue, Hillsborough County, Humana, Florida Department of Health, Simply Healthcare, Kiwanis of Tampa Bay, Tampa General Hospital, USF Health, St. Joseph's Children Hospital (BayCare Kids), and South University.

