Parents And Kids Love Kidpik's Clothing Subscription Boxes For A Stress Free And Fun Back-to-School Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, voted the #1 clothing subscription box for kids, delivers the ultimate way for parents to shop for back-to-school. This is a special yet hectic time for parents and signing up to receive a monthly or seasonal clothing subscription box that kidpik's style experts "pik," eases the anxiety of what to wear, is easy and convenient.

"With our service, you can take some 'me time' back and let our expert stylists do the work for you. This is a new, effortless way to shop, and you'll receive curated, fashionable outfits that make your kids smile from the moment kidpik arrives at your doorstep," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik. "Forget the challenges of finding and coordinating fashionable outfits, trips to the mall or spending time searching for items that match online. Tell us a bit about your child's style preferences and what they like to wear, and we'll deliver just that. Have fun trying on the new outfits at home and send back anything you don't want with free returns and exchanges."

High Marks for Style Coordination, Convenience and CurationPerfect for kids that love to express their unique style, kidpik delivers back-to-school fashion boxes with its signature personalized outfits styled from head-to-toe. Getting started is easy. Parents and kids take a fun, 3-minute quiz and sign up to receive 7 surprise items that create 3 hand-picked, mix-and-match outfits curated specifically for their child and delivered in a personalized box. Each box is curated with pieces exclusively from the brand's collection designed in-house with coordination top of mind. The collection is offered in sizes ranging from 2T-16 and footwear in sizes 7T-6 and features the latest trends, and machine washable pieces designed to keep up with kids' active routines. Families are overjoyed to receive a personalized box with items and outfits curated just for the child and have given kidpik high marks with 13,000 5-star reviews.

Style on Your BudgetTailored to individual budgets and needs, moms and dads can select a box frequency that works for them—monthly, bi-monthly or seasonally. The average box cost $98 when the 30% off "keep-all" discount is applied, bringing each item to approximately $14. Subscribers have one week to try on their surprise items in the comfort of their home and in the context of their closets. Members can send back anything they prefer not to keep with free returns and exchanges.

Fall 2021 Collection Highlightskidpik's Fall 2021 collection features back-to-school must-haves with a fashionable twist. The brand's curated outfits for boys and girls are always stylish and functional and feature pieces that comfortably transition from learning to afterschool play. kidpik has kids of all styles covered, with categories ranging from classic to trendy and active to dressy. The Fall 2021 collection highlights include ruffle detailing and classic denim with a twist for girls and printed hoodies, cardigans and positive graphic tees for boys.

Parents can tackle their kids' back to school fashion needs by visiting www.kidpik.com and taking a 3-minute quiz. kidpik will do the rest!

About kidpik kidpik is the go-to fashion clothing subscription box for kids in sizes 2T-16. Our mission is to make parents' lives easier by delivering personalized and fashionable outfits to their homes while empowering kids to discover their own unique style.

