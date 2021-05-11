Parentis Foundation Emerges From The Pandemic With Stories Of Success

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parentis Foundation 's Intergenerational Literacy Intervention Program is having a profound impact for at-risk youth, senior volunteers, and the Orange County community. Since 2017, more than 150 volunteers ages 50+ have delivered over 15,000 one-to-one tutoring sessions to 569 struggling readers at eight sites across Orange County.

You cannot imagine how much happier I am now than I was before I found out about tutoring!- Shiela, Parentis Volunteer Tutor

Last March, the Foundation was forced to rapidly pivot from traditional in-person tutoring, to what has proven to be a highly successful online model. Parentis plays an important role in addressing challenges facing both generations, such as social isolation for older adults, and access to academic intervention for struggling students.

Even through the pandemic, Parentis continued to identify and engage struggling readers in our most impacted communities and expand to new schools working with their Program Partners .

"Mr. Chris is an outstanding tutor who helped Maggi learn to read. Being able to read has empowered her to want to learn. Whenever Mr. Chris tutored Maggi, he made the books come to life and fun for a child who struggled with reading since Kindergarten. Thanks to Mr. Chris she is now a fourth grader on her way to success!" -- Proud Grandma Lina

"Thanks to all of you for the wonderful service you provide, not only to the kids, but also to seniors who are receiving the gift of being useful, productive and engaged during our sunset years in spite of the COVID restrictions. You cannot imagine how much happier I am now than I was before I found out about tutoring!" - Shiela, Parentis Volunteer Tutor

Moving forward, Parentis Foundation will continue to offer an in-person/online hybrid model, to provide versatility in supporting a broader spectrum of young readers and engaging older-adults in a meaningful way.

Parentis Foundation was established in 2016 as a non-profit entity of Parentis Health Corporation to help older adults thrive and provide children with access to academic intervention for a better future, thus breaking the cycle of poverty. In 2017, Parentis Foundation was appointed Orange County's affiliate host agency for the nationally-acclaimed Experience Corps, AARP Foundation's intergenerational volunteer based literacy tutoring program. For more information contact Parentis Foundation Executive Director Janice Frechette-Artinger at janice.frechette(at)parentishealth.com

