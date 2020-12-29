Pardee Will Comply With Amendment To SEC Rule 15c2-11

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has reviewed and considered the impact of the recent amendment to Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Act of 1934 on the trading markets for the Company's common shares. The amended rule will require certain issuers, including the Company, to make, among other things, current financial information publicly available in order for brokers to continue to make a market in their securities. Pardee intends to comply with the amended rule within the mandated grace period.

