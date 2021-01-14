Parasoft Accelerates CI/CD Pipeline Through Partnership With IAR Systems

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced its C/C++test update to support IAR Systems' build tools for Linux for Arm. IAR Build Tools for Linux inspired the update of Parasoft's unified testing solution for C/C++test software development. With these tools combined, software developers gain the ability to configure fast and scalable CI/CD pipelines on Linux servers and automate the testing process.

IAR Build Tools for Linux uses the leading build tools from IAR Embedded Workbench and empowers software developers who build safety-critical applications to work directly on the Linux host environment, eliminating toolchain version management.

Development teams can also boost flexibility and productivity by enabling containerized deployments of the IAR Build Tools for Linux for use when with C/C++test. They reap the benefits of running these pre-packaged containers when performing static analysis and unit testing.

To find out how your team can benefit from Parasoft C/C++test support of ARM on Linux, register for the joint webinar, Simplify Automated Linux Builds & Testing for Safety-Critical Applications, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

"At IAR Systems, we see a huge customer need for streamlined automated testing and a more reliable delivery of code changes. IAR Build Tools for Linux are based on the well-known build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench and provide an easy transition from day-to-day development into automated workflows on Linux. With support by Parasoft's C/C++test, companies are able to accelerate their development projects with focus on compliance and code quality," said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems.

"IAR Embedded Workbench is one of the most popular IDEs in the world and considered by many the best compiler and debugger toolchain in the embedded industry. Its well-known build tools are available with support for Linux and include the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild, and runtime libraries," said Richard Sherrard, VP of Products, Parasoft. "Combined with Parasoft C/C++test, teams have a complete software development and testing solution that offers assurance in achieving software safety, security, and reliability."

About ParasoftParasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

