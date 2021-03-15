Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) - Get Report ("Paramount") announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 15 , 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

