Parametric Announces Retirement Of Jay Strohmaier, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, Of Minneapolis Investment Center

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), an affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) - Get Report, today announced the retirement of Jay Strohmaier, CFA, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, effective March 31, 2021. Alex Zweber, CFA, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, will assume leadership of the Liquid Alternatives team that oversees Parametric's volatility risk premium strategies, effective April 1, 2021.

"We are extremely grateful for the contributions Jay has made over nearly 40 years in the industry and the last 11 years with Parametric and the Clifton Group, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012," said Thomas Lee, CFA, Chief Investment Officer. "Jay has been an integral part of building our successful suite of volatility risk premium strategies, in particular our Defensive Equity capabilities, a key area of focus. We extend our sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for the care, dedication and commitment to excellence he brought to Parametric on a daily basis."

Mr. Strohmaier is a portfolio manager on the Parametric Volatility Risk Premium−Defensive Fund (Institutional) (EIVPX) and the Eaton Vance Parametric Global Defensive Equity strategy, both of which he will continue to manage until his retirement. Mr. Zweber will assume portfolio management responsibilities for both strategies, effective April 1, 2021.

Messrs. Strohmaier and Zweber have worked together for the past decade, leading the launch of the Defensive Equity strategy beginning in 2011. The Liquid Alternatives team they built will continue managing the funds and strategies in close collaboration with Mr. Strohmaier and Mr. Zweber to ensure a smooth and gradual transition.

"I am excited Alex will succeed Jay as leader of the Liquid Alternatives team," Mr. Lee continued. "Alex is a natural choice given his 14 years of experience working in portfolio construction, trading and portfolio management and his contributions building the Defensive Equity strategy."

Mr. Zweber began his career in the investment management industry in 2006 with the Clifton Group and joined Parametric upon its acquisition of the Clifton Group. In his various positions at Parametric, he has worked closely with institutional and high-net-worth clients and consultants to address their investment and risk-management needs. Alex earned a B.A. degree in Economics from Macalester College. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

About Parametric Portfolio AssociatesParametric uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of September 30, 2020, Parametric managed $313.5 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, New York, Boston and Westport, Connecticut. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About Eaton Vance Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information visit eatonvance.com.

