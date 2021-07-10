Paralyzed Veterans Of America Teams Up With CarShop, Team Penske And Austin Cindric To Recognize Veterans And Caregivers At NASCAR Race On 9/11

WASHINGTON,, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced it has teamed up with CarShop, Team Penske and 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion Austin Cindric to honor America's veterans during the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sat., Sept 11. The campaign will provide fans an opportunity to customize Cindric's No. 22 CarShop Ford Mustang by donating $22 to PVA and submitting a loved one's name in support of all those who contribute to the well-being of veterans. Proceeds of each name submitted will go directly towards helping veterans around the nation live full, productive lives after injury.

"Our PVA members (including myself), many of which have served beyond 9/11, would not be where we are today without our loved ones and caregivers who have supported us on our best and worst days," said newly-elected PVA National President and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Charles Brown. "We truly value CarShop, Team Penske, Austin Cindric and our long-standing relationship with Penske Automotive Group as this collaboration is just another great way Penske is supporting PVA members."

In addition to partnering with PVA on this 9/11 campaign, CarShop, Team Penske and Cindric are encouraging all their employees, customers and fans to submit a name. All submissions, generated between July 10 and August 9, will get a private virtual meet and greet with Austin on race day."Debuting the CarShop colors on the #22 Ford Mustang this season has been a thrill," said Tracy Cassady, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Penske Automotive Group. "This September, we're delighted to extend the spotlight to our long-time partner, PVA. We hope this unique sponsorship inspires others to learn more about PVA's mission—to serve those who have served us—and to consider contributing to their life-changing work for veterans with spinal cord injuries."

PVA was conceived in January 1946, after a group of paralyzed veterans came home from World War II to a country that was not ready for them. Unable to live in their homes or access transportation, they banded together and formed the organization to improve accessibility for themselves, fight for the benefits they earned, and find a cure for paralysis. Since then, PVA has grown in size and influence over the years and continues to strive to create a world where paralyzed veterans can live, work, and travel with the same freedom, independence, and dignity as every American.

"Coming off the 4th of July holiday weekend I can't think of a better time to announce this partnership between CarShop and PVA as we aim to raise funds for our disabled veterans," said Cindric. "I'm honored to be a part of a program that will raise awareness for those in need, that served our nation. I'm excited to see all the fan names that will be riding along with me at Richmond Raceway on September 11th. With three wins already this year in the CarShop livery, I hope we can get PVA and CarShop back into victory lane."To submit a name, visit PVA.org/22ThanksVets and show your support by using #22ThanksVets on social media.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About CarShopCarShop offers high-quality used vehicles with up-front, no-haggle pricing and a money-back guarantee. Customers shopping online can use the innovative digital tools available on www.carshop.com to choose from thousands of vehicles, obtain customized, personalized payments on every vehicle, and schedule a home delivery. Whether purchasing at one of its used-vehicle SuperCenters or completely (100%) online, CarShop offers car buyers a seamless shopping experience. CarShop is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG).

About Team PenskeTeam Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 550 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 40 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 55-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2021, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

PVA Contact:Oname Thompson OnameT@pva.org Office: (202) 416-7606 Cell:(703) 864-5980 CarShop Contact: Tracy Cassady TCassady@penskeautomotive.com Office: (248) 648-2594

