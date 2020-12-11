Paralyzed Veterans Of America Looks Forward To Partnering With New Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America, executive director, Carl Blake released the following statement regarding the nomination of Denis McDonough to become the next Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a...

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America, executive director, Carl Blake released the following statement regarding the nomination of Denis McDonough to become the next Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a position responsible for the healthcare and benefits of millions of veterans:

"Paralyzed Veterans of America looks forward to understanding more about the vision Mr. McDonough has for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA healthcare system is the preeminent provider of healthcare for our members, who are all veterans with spinal cord injuries or diseases. Our members need a VA Secretary who will effectively address the barriers to care that they, and other veterans, face. Veterans also deserve a secretary who will be transparent and partner with PVA and other veterans service organizations in a fully open and collaborative manner to take on the tough issues facing VA. This includes the need to provide a system of care for all veterans that is safe, harassment-free at all levels, accessible to any veteran seeking care, and efficient in delivering timely, quality care and benefits. If confirmed, we look forward to working closely with Mr. McDonough on these issues."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For almost 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

