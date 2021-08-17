Paralympic Foundation Of Canada Welcomes $500,000 Donation From National Bank

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) has officially welcomed National Bank into its Circle of Champions at the prestigious Hall of Champions level thanks to a $500,000 donation to support more opportunities in sport...

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) has officially welcomed National Bank into its Circle of Champions at the prestigious Hall of Champions level thanks to a $500,000 donation to support more opportunities in sport for Canadians with a disability. PFC's Circle of Champions is comprised of generous individuals and organizations whose contributions help create a profound and lasting impact on the Para sport system in Canada.

"At National Bank, we believe that inclusion and diversity is core to healthy communities," said Louis Vachon, CEO of National Bank. "We also believe in the transformative power of sport. Through this donation, we aim to help ensure that there are no barriers preventing Canadians with a disability from participating in sport. Whether it's making sure that a young person with a disability has the chance to experience sport close to home, or for others going on to represent Canada at the Paralympic Games, we'll be supporting and cheering you on the whole way!"

"We are thrilled to have the support of National Bank and to welcome them to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada community," said Dean Brokop, Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "Far too many Canadians with disabilities do not have the opportunity to participate in sport and become athletes. This donation is going to go a long way towards providing those opportunities and helping more people achieve their goals and dreams."

PFC provides financial support across three main program areas, which together work to create a sustainable Para sport system in Canada at all levels: early athlete development, Next Generation programming, and high performance.

"The support of corporate leaders such as National Bank is truly humbling," said Karolina Wisniewska, Paralympian in Para alpine skiing, Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame member, and athlete ambassador for the Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Sport and physical activity are important for all Canadians, and especially for those with a disability. Thank you to National Bank for its commitment to a level playing field. This generous gift will impact countless individuals and organizations all across Canada."

About Paralympic Foundation of CanadaThe Paralympic Foundation of Canada is a registered charitable foundation and the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. Founded in 2015, the Foundation believes that every single Canadian should be able to imagine themselves at the start line, regardless of ability. For more information please visit: ParalympicFoundation.ca.

About National Bank of Canada

With $351 billion in assets as at April 30, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

