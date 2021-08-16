Paralympic Foundation Of Canada Launches First-ever 50/50 Raffle

Raffle will support Para sport development in Ontario OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) is excited to announce its first-ever 50/50 raffle in support of Para sport in Ontario.

Raffle will support Para sport development in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) is excited to announce its first-ever 50/50 raffle in support of Para sport in Ontario. Tickets for the Para 50/50 presented by Canadian Tire go on sale today to residents of Ontario aged 18+ and can be purchased at Para5050.ca. The take home Jackpot Prize starts at $25,000.

"We are excited to launch this new initiative in support of Para sport. The 50/50 culture has really grown in Canada, and we want to cultivate that enthusiasm to benefit the next generation of Para athletes," says Dean Brokop, Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "We are grateful that Canadian Tire is joining us on this journey as the presenting partner of the 50/50."

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) supports communities across Canada through the We All Play for Canada (WAPFC) platform as well as Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, which is committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. WAPFC and Jumpstart reinforce CTC's commitment to enabling and celebrating sport and play for stronger, more inclusive communities. CTC has been a partner of the Canadian Paralympic Committee since 2013.

The Para 50/50 has three Early Bird Prizes and one chance at the Jackpot Prize. The dates of these draws are as follows:

Early Bird Draw #1: Saturday, August 28 , 10 p.m. ET

, $500 Canadian Tire Gift Card

Canadian Tire Gift Card Early Bird Draw #2: Wednesday, September 1 , 10 p.m. ET

, $1,000 Canadian Tire Gift Card

Canadian Tire Gift Card Early Bird Draw #3: Friday, September 3 , 10 p.m. ET

, Signed Wayne Gretzky Jersey

Jackpot: Sunday, September 5 , 10 p.m. ET

, Take home Jackpot Prize starts at $25,000

By purchasing a ticket for the Para 50/50, participants are supporting the next generation of Para athletes as they continue working towards their dream of reaching a Paralympic podium. Net proceeds of the Para 50/50 will support grants in Ontario to the Canadian Paralympic Committee's Paralympic Sport Development Fund, Next Generation Athlete Development Program, and Para Sport Jumpstart Fund.

Purchase tickets today at Para5050.ca.

About Paralympic Foundation of CanadaThe Paralympic Foundation of Canada is a registered charitable foundation and the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. Founded in 2015, the Foundation believes that every single Canadian should be able to imagine themselves at the start line, regardless of ability. For more information please visit: ParalympicFoundation.ca.

About Canadian Tire CorporationCanadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best activewear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit corp.canadiantire.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)