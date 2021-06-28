Parallel Wireless Announces First And Only 2G, 4G Open RAN Trial Using X86 COTS Server And NFVi With Axiata In Dialog, Sri Lanka

NASHUA, N.H., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native Open RAN solution, is proud to have been selected by Axiata Group Berhad as a strategic partner providing O-RAN networks for the group's digital telcos across Southeast Asia and South Asia, enabling both 2G and 4G broadband connectivity.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Axiata is one of the leading Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Asia operating digital telcos, digital businesses and infrastructure with a vision to be the Next Generation Digital Champion by 2024. Through digital telco operations in Malaysia (Celcom), Indonesia (XL), Sri Lanka (Dialog), Bangladesh (Robi), Cambodia (Smart) and Nepal (Ncell) serving approximately 157 million customers, Axiata is preparing to offer 2G and 4G wireless broadband connectivity from the same radio utilizing 1800 MHz spectrum, providing voice and data services using leading edge technology.

This trial was unique, as it included replacing incumbent infrastructure with Parallel Wireless Open RAN solutions where planning, design, commissioning, integration, testing, and optimization was performed remotely by the team amid Covid-19 restrictions. A single radio unit with 4G and 2G technology was installed, with baseband on a SuperMicro (SMCI) - Get Report Intel (INTC) - Get Report x86 COTS platform and other centralized applications were installed on Axiata's existing OpenStack cloud infrastructure. The 3-Sector, 4-Sector and 6-Sector field trials were flawless, carrying commercial traffic and demonstrating quality network performance on par with incumbents. Axiata is targeting commercial deployment in Q4 2021.

Along with our expertise in deploying Open RAN networks, Parallel Wireless will partner with a broad ecosystem of suppliers for cost-effective solutions. By partnering with a best-in-class ecosystem of vendors, Parallel Wireless can provide lower cost, high quality hardware, agility of deployments, and innovative services. Our partners include:

Standalone Open RAN radios from partners such as GigaTera Communications and Comba Telecommunications ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group," Hong Kong stock code: 2342) providing 2G and 4G services from the same radio over 1800 MHz spectrum.

stock code: 2342) providing 2G and 4G services from the same radio over 1800 MHz spectrum. State-of-the-art servers provided by SuperMicro.

Working in partnership with Parallel Wireless, Axiata will be able to expand and grow their wireless networks, providing next-generation digital services to customers throughout Asia by:

Building an O-RAN, cloud-native, Open RAN world-class network solution, which is based on Parallel Wireless's high-performance, distributed architecture.

Leveraging their OpenStack cloud infrastructure to deploy an NFVi Open RAN controller.

Improving service agility and reducing overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) across geographically distributed sites, with the introduction of RAN automation.

Thomas Hundt, Executive Vice President - Technology at Axiata, said, " We are committed to Open RAN and this trial proves that Open RAN solutions can be deployed on COTS and cloud infrastructure, whilst at the same time meeting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). This enables us to expand and enhance customer experience with 2G and 4G broadband services throughout our footprint in Asia , especially expanding coverage into currently underserved markets."

Keith Johnson, President of Parallel Wireless said " We are honored to partner with Axiata, replacing their incumbent vendors equipment with our leading-edge Open RAN Solution to enable 2G and 4G broadband services in Sri Lanka and with other Axiata subsidiaries. We are thrilled that the trials are successful, and we look forward to the commercial deployments in 2021."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 74 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Axiata

As one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia in pursuit of its vision to be The Next Generation Digital Champion by 2024, Axiata has transformed itself from a holding entity with a portfolio of pure-play mobile assets into a Triple Core Strategy driven business focusing on Digital Telco, Digital Businesses, and Infrastructure.

Within ASEAN and South Asia, the Group has controlling stakes in market-leading mobile and fixed operators in the region including 'Celcom' in Malaysia, 'XL' in Indonesia, 'Dialog' in Sri Lanka, 'Robi' in Bangladesh, 'Smart' in Cambodia and 'Ncell' in Nepal. Axiata is actively spearheading efforts to transform its mobile-centric operations into digital converged companies.

Axiata Digital, the digital services arm of Axiata is focused on two digital business verticals namely Digital Financial Services ('Boost', 'Aspirasi') and Digital Analytics & AI ('ADA').

'edotco', the Group's infrastructure company, operates in eight countries to deliver telecommunications infrastructure services, amassing approximately 32,800 towers. Presently the 16 th largest independent tower companies globally, it aims to be one of the top regional telecommunications tower companies and is committed to responsible and sustainable business operations.

As a committed and long-term investor, and in line with its sustainability goals, the Group actively supports and drives young talent development; disaster response and recovery; as well as green initiatives. Axiata's broader goal of Advancing Asia aims to piece together the best in the region in terms of innovation, connectivity and talent.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parallel-wireless-announces-first-and-only-2g-4g-open-ran-trial-using-x86-cots-server-and-nfvi-with-axiata-in-dialog-sri-lanka-301320358.html

SOURCE Parallel Wireless