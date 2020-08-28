Parallel's Surterra Wellness Stores To Introduce New Products Including Edibles In Florida

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, formerly known nationally as Surterra Holdings, a company pioneering well-being through its proprietary cannabinoid brands, science and technology-led innovation, today announced that it will introduce new edible cannabis products to its customers in its 39 Florida Surterra Wellness stores. This expansion of Surterra Wellness' product offering follows the Florida Department of Health's (FDOH) finalizing recently released emergency rules to allow for the production and sale of edible products. Launch is dependent on regulatory approval of each of those products.

Surterra Wellness, widely known for its line of whole flower, vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, theragels and lotions, is Parallel 's leading cannabis retail brand for patients and customers aiming to improve their well-being in both Florida and Texas.

"This is very significant, both for our consumers and our business. Florida's cannabis patients have been waiting for the arrival of edibles, not only for dosing convenience, but for the extended relief that comes with ingesting medical cannabis. Our teams are so excited to meet demand in our Surterra Wellness stores statewide as soon as our proposed products achieve FDOH approval," said Liz Conway, President, Florida, Parallel.

Surterra Wellness is ready to begin producing a variety of proprietary and delicious edible cannabis products and making them available in Florida's Surterra Wellness stores upon Florida Department of Health approval. Surterra Wellness' edible products will be offered in varying ratios of CBD to THC, and produced and labeled in strict compliance with Florida statutes and rules.

