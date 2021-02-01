Parallel Flight Technologies To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LA SELVA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, an industrial-grade drone company based in La Selva Beach, CA, today announced that Joshua Resnick, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11 th.

DATE: February 11 th, 2021TIME: 2:30 PM ETLINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Parallel Flight Technologies' patent-pending technology allows multirotor drones to fly for hours while carrying 100 pounds of useful payload, a ten times improvement over all-electric unmanned aerial systems.

The company's first production-intent aircraft is nearly complete, with flight testing scheduled over the coming months. This drone will be delivered to PFT's first customers in Q3 2021.

Parallel Flight Technologies' Regulation A offering on StartEngine.com has raised over $2M in less than 5 months. The target raise for this round is $7.5M .

About Parallel Flight TechnologiesParallel Flight Technologies is an industrial-grade drone company with a mission to deliver unmanned systems that save lives, property and the environment. Based La Selva Beaach, California, the startup company has developed patent-pending drone technology that will allow drones to carry heavy payloads for over two hours, making it ideal for use in fighting wildfires, search and rescue, healthcare and other mission-critical logistics applications. To learn more, please visit www.parallelflight.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

