Parallel Breaks Ground On New Apartment Project In Columbus

AUSTIN, Texas and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, broke ground Thursday on a new 143-unit student housing development within walking distance from The Ohio State University (OSU). The community is set to open in Summer 2023.

The five-story project will be located at 76 E. Ninth Avenue and provide OSU upperclassmen, OSU graduate students, and young professionals upscale living options close to campus, Short North, and downtown.

The development features fully furnished studio through five-bedroom apartments which incorporate innovative design features with numerous amenities creating a luxury experience. Amenities will include a terrace-level courtyard with pool and hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness facility, Luxor One-controlled package lockage area and a robust first floor bistro and lounge. Upscale design elements include Bluetooth showerheads, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and fireplaces and smart home automation in select units.

This project intends to achieve National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Multifamily Certification upon its completion. "We are honored to have played a role in the design of this special project. We appreciate all the constructive input from various stakeholders with the result being a high-quality design with an engaging street presence and unique silhouette on the skyline," says Brett Rhode, founder of Rhode Partners, the architect.

The effort has been collaborative as Parallel had to seek rezoning from a single-family zoning to five-story multi-family zoning, which required multiple approvals from the University Area Commission and the Weinland Park Neighborhood Association. The project also required an architectural review board approval from the University Impact Design Review Board (UIDRB).

"We are excited to be a part of this community with this incredible project," said Kristen Penrod, principal at Parallel. "We appreciate the collaboration and effort that members of the community and our design team provided to develop a project that offers an innovative design and fits into the fabric of the existing neighborhood."

