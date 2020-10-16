Paragon Technology Group Listed In Top 25 Companies For Best Work-Life Balance For 2020

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Technology Group, Inc. (Paragon) - a premier provider of Information technology (IT) and cybersecurity services since 1997 - is a winner of "Best Company Work-Life Balance" for 2020, as rated by employees, according to comparably.com. Paragon was ranked # 23 in Comparably's list of 100 small businesses earning this award.

According to Comparably, they analyzed 10 million employee ratings on the site at 60,000 US companies from over a 12-month period. Awards were derived from anonymous sentiment ratings regarding satisfaction with work-life balance provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period ( September 27, 2019- September 27, 2020).

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.

"It is really satisfying to know our employees feel this way, especially during the middle of this COVID pandemic," said Bruce Card, CEO. "Our objective at Paragon is to foster an environment professionally that enables our employees and their families to thrive personally," he added.

"We take the personal well-being of our employees and their families very seriously and we enjoy the flexibility to balance our work schedule with competing outside priorities," said Paragon's Director of Human Resources, Stacy Heintzelman.

For additional information about this award, Paragon's services, and how you can be a member of our team, visit our website https://www.paragontech.net or contact Mike Carrier, Vice President, Strategic Programs, at mcarrier@paragontech.net.

About Paragon Technology Group, Inc.: Paragon, a Veteran-Owned Small Business, works with U.S. Government agencies to provide IT Enterprise Management, IT Services Management, and Cyber-Security Services. Paragon is CMMI-Services Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 certified, and is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certified Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). What distinguishes Paragon is their dedication to new ideas, to their employees, and most importantly to you and your mission. Check out our video at: GetParagonDedication

Headquarters: 703 Seibert Road, Suite 2, Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225 National Capital Region Office: 1934 Old Gallows Road, Suite 350, Vienna VA 22182 E-mail: mcarrier@paragontech.net | Phone: (703) 772-2549 DUNS#: 007040533 / CAGE Code: 1XEU6

