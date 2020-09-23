Paragon Awarded USTRANSCOM JECC Contract

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Technology Group, Inc. (Paragon) - a premier provider of Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity services since 1997 - was awarded the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Collaboration Support (C5S) task order by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).

USTRANSCOM awarded a task order to Paragon to provide a broad range of C5S capabilities to support the JECC environment. This task order supports a myriad of applications that make use of the JECC infrastructure by providing access and services to the JECC user community.

"This task order award continues the important work Paragon has been providing to the JECC," said Bruce Card, CEO. "Despite the current COVID crisis, our dedicated team ensures JECC's continuing ability to be DoD's trusted enabler of joint command and control (C2) capabilities," he added.

USTRANSCOM, located at Scott Air Force Base (AFB), IL, provides C2 for the synchronized transportation, distribution, and sustainment of personnel and assets, making possible the projection and maintenance of U.S. national power wherever needed with speed and agility, high efficiency, and a high level of trust and accuracy.

JECC, provides decisive joint communications, planning and public affairs support to the Joint Force to meet emerging requirements of Combatant Commands and Joint Task Force headquarters.

"We look forward to working with the JECC to continue to provide exceptional support of our critical warfighting end users," said Paragon's Director of IT Services and JECC Senior Program Manager, Robert Stradford.

For additional information about this task order, Paragon's services and how Paragon can tailor a program to help your organization, visit their website https://www.paragontech.net or contact Mike Carrier, Vice President, Strategic Programs, at mcarrier@paragontech.net.

About Paragon Technology Group, Inc.: Paragon, a Veteran-Owned Small Business, works with U.S. Government agencies to provide IT Enterprise Management, IT Services Management, and Cyber-Security Services. Paragon is CMMI-Services Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 certified, and is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certified Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). What distinguishes Paragon is their dedication to new ideas, to their employees, and most importantly to you and your mission.

Headquarters: 703 Seibert Road, Suite 2, Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225
National Capital Region Office: 1934 Old Gallows Road, Suite 350, Vienna VA 22182

